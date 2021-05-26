A green top politician visits the front in eastern Ukraine wearing a helmet and protective vest. Even this picture of Robert Habeck is memorable – an even more explosive statement.

Update from May 26th, 5:58 p.m.: Green leader Robert Habeck’s call for arms deliveries to Ukraine is nowhere near. There is criticism from almost all sides. After Habeck’s initiative, the federal government has now confirmed its no. “We are pursuing a restrictive and responsible arms export policy and with regard to the Ukraine we do not issue any permits for war weapons,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert in Berlin on Wednesday.

“I can only speak for this federal government in this legislative period – and nothing will change there,” added Seibert. A spokesman for the Federal Foreign Office said he was not aware of any recent requests from Ukraine for arms deliveries.

The day before, shortly before a visit to the front line in eastern Ukraine, Habeck had spoken out in favor of arms deliveries (see first report). “In my opinion, weapons for defense, self-defense, defensive weapons, can hardly be denied to Ukraine,” he told Deutschlandfunk, but has since rowed back again (see previous update) Politicians from Union, SPD, Linke sharply criticized Habeck for it. Individual Green MPs also distanced themselves from their party chairman (see update from May 26th, 9.45 a.m.).

Update from May 26th, 12 noon: Green leader Robert Habeck is sticking to his demand for the delivery of defensive weapons to Ukraine despite severe criticism from his own party. “Ukraine is not only fighting for itself here, but Ukraine is also defending the security of Europe,” said Habeck on Wednesday on Deutschlandfunk. If Ukraine “falls”, it is “an invitation to Russia to let other conflicts escalate as well.” Habeck showed understanding that his statements had caused unrest in his own party. “Greens have a pacifist tradition, and it is good that we are having a hard time dealing with the arms debate as a whole,” he said. “It is a title of honor of the party that you do not immediately rush after every war cry.” But the Greens also have “a long tradition of helping Ukraine”.

The Green leader was impressed by his visit to the front line in eastern Ukraine, where government troops and pro-Russian rebels face each other. The Ukrainian forces were exposed there to Russian snipers – “and then to say that we do everything with diplomatic matters, with diplomatic talks, is of course correct, but nevertheless night vision equipment, reconnaissance equipment, ordnance disposal, medivacs should be made available”.

The Green leader emphasized that he had “consciously” spoken of defensive weapons for Ukraine – even though it was clear to him that such weapons could be misappropriated. “Of course, a machine gun can be set up and stationed on armored vehicles,” he said. “That’s why it’s a weapon. But essentially these things are there and are ordered to transport the injured, for example. “

Update from May 26th, 9.45 a.m .: Robert Habeck is facing strong headwinds for his proposal to deliver (defensive) weapons to Ukraine – also from within his own ranks. “Arms exports to Ukraine would contradict our principle that we do not export arms to war zones,” said former Green Party leader Jürgen Trittin Editorial network Germany (RND). “The previous common European position is that the conflict in Ukraine can only be resolved politically and not militarily. Arms deliveries further undermine the implementation of the Minsk Agreement. ”Trittin, on the other hand, spoke out in favor of strengthening the intelligence capabilities of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Nor could weapons be clearly defined as defensive. “Every defense weapon can also be used offensively.”

The Greens co-chairman himself defended his statement and at the same time made it more precise: “Ukraine is not only fighting for itself here, it is also defending the security of Europe,” said Habeck on Deutschlandfunk on Wednesday after a visit to the front line. With a view to their conflict with Russia, he added: “Ukraine feels left alone in terms of security policy, and it is left alone.” He specified what he meant by “defensive weapons”: “Night vision devices, reconnaissance devices, ordnance disposal, medivacs” Technology for the transport and care of the injured. “I related it purely to Ukraine, to the specific situation, to the annexation of Crimea, to the shooting, to the soldiers.” He does not advocate arms deliveries to other states.

Habeck irritates with a statement on arms deliveries: SPD questions the Greens’ ability to govern

First report from May 25th, 9 p.m .:

Mariupol – It’s an image that is not at all associated with the pacifist Greens: with a protective vest and steel helmet, party leader Robert Habeck pays a visit to the front line in eastern Ukraine.

But what was actually remarkable about the matter happened before the visit, after Habeck, who does not always agree with his co-chair Annalena Baerbock, met the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj. He said to Deutschlandfunk: “In my opinion, weapons for defense, self-defense, defensive weapons, can hardly be denied to Ukraine.”

This sentence is now flying around the ears of the Greens chairman. While the Ukrainian ambassador Andrii Melnyk welcomed the statement and called on the German government to give up its refusal to accept arms deliveries, it raised objections in the ranks of the Greens.

Only 0.03 percent of the German government’s arms deliveries go to Ukraine

The Green armaments expert Katja Keul distanced herself from Habeck’s position. Support came from the Bundestag member Manuel Sarrazin, who accompanied Habeck in the Ukraine. Ukraine needs “very specific ways of strengthening its defensive position because it is under acute threat,” he said.

With his statement, the Green boss also contradicts the current arms export guidelines of the federal government, which in their original version were an achievement of the red-green government under Chancellor Gerhard Schröder and Vice Chancellor Joschka Fischer. These prohibit the approval of arms deliveries to countries “that are involved in armed conflict or where such is threatened”.

As a result, there have been hardly any arms deliveries to Ukraine in recent years. In 2018 and 2019, the federal government allowed exports for 2.1 million euros each – mainly hunting and sporting weapons. In 2019, this corresponded to just 0.03 percent of all export permits issued by the federal government worth more than eight billion euros.

Habeck for arms delivery to Ukraine: SPD and left criticize the advance

This is also due to the fact that the German government has no interest in further fueling the conflict in eastern Ukraine. “An armament in Ukraine would use Russia as a pretext for its own troops in the Crimea, in eastern Ukraine and on the Russian-Ukrainian border,” said CDU foreign policy official Jürgen Hardt RND.

Sharp criticism also came from the SPD. “The demand to deliver so-called defensive weapons to Ukraine is frivolous and underlines once again how insincere and incapable of government the Greens are currently acting,” said parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich mirror. Habeck misunderstood the complex crisis management in the region and the internal situation in Ukraine.

Left-wing foreign politician Sevim Dagdelen said arms deliveries to Ukraine would escalate the conflict further. “With the demand for arms deliveries to Ukraine, Greens leader Robert Habeck is falling behind the German government and is deliberately undermining the ban on arms exports to crisis and conflict areas,” she said.

The Greens actually want to end arms exports to war and crisis areas

The Greens traditionally advocate a restrictive arms export policy. The party leadership’s draft for the election manifesto states that the Greens wanted to end “European arms exports to war and crisis areas with restrictive export controls”.

There is no doubt, however, that Ukraine is at least partially a crisis area. In eastern Ukraine, there has been a conflict between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian government troops for seven years, in which the UN estimates that more than 13,000 people have been killed. After a worsening this spring, the Ukrainian government demanded arms deliveries from the west.

Habeck, who lost the race for the candidacy for chancellor against Baerbock, emphasized that of course the Greens were a party that came out of pacifism. “But if you deal a little with this conflict, you can at least not deny help for self-help, for defense.”

Arms delivery for Ukraine? Ambassador speaks of Germany’s historical responsibility

The Ukrainian ambassador Melnyk called for anti-aircraft guns, defense systems for the coasts of the Black and Azov Seas, corvettes, speedboats, submarines, anti-tank missiles and “other defensive weapons” – also from Germany. “The way of German arms exports to Ukraine for our self-defense must finally be cleared. That would cool hot heads and hot spurs in the Kremlin, bring them to their senses and prevent a large-scale attack on Moscow in time. “

Ukraine must be supported by Germany just like Israel with arms deliveries, said Melnyk. “Kiev has the same right to self-defense as Israel, which is repeatedly attacked and threatened. At the same time, Germany of all people bears the same historical responsibility for Ukraine’s right to exist as it does for the State of Israel, ”he said, referring to the millions of Ukrainian victims in World War II.

For Israel, the federal government is making an exception when it bans arms exports in crisis regions. Among other things, the country sources submarines and warships from Germany. The federal government approves and even promotes these exports financially in some cases and justifies this with Germany’s special historical responsibility for the security of Israel because of the Holocaust. (dpa)