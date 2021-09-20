The values ​​of sport, whether youth or Serie A, were at the center of the Manlio Scopigno and Felice Pulici awards for the 2020-2021 season, awarded this morning in the Coni Hall of Honor. Among the first to be awarded the host and president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, who then flew to Calabria for the inauguration of the school year with President Mattarella. Shortly after it was the turn of Dino Zoff and then of Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina, awarded as best number one of last season.

Patience and trust

–

To give him the plaque just Zoff who said: “He with his feet is better than me”. Reina thanked, almost embarrassed, and then also spoke of the moment of Sarri’s Lazio: “We know that a new path is now starting with a coach who has his own way of playing and it takes patience. In these squares it is not obvious, it is mandatory to do things well, we are convinced that the potential is great and that the team will do well. We do not hear and read anything – added Reina -, but we do our job. As for Zoff, I think it is impossible to reach his levels, but I would like to say that the values ​​of sport are fundamental, when you are over 40, real life begins, everything passes in an instant and remains the man, beyond the player ” . Angelo Peruzzi, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, also spoke of Lazio, and derby and goalkeepers: “The match between Rome and Lazio (next Sunday, ed) is always on its own and I assure you that it does not matter who is well or who gets there best. Strakosha? I heard him immediately after the mistake with Galatasaray, I sent him a message because he is a good boy and a good goalkeeper ”. A question about Sarri is inevitable: “He is a great coach – says Peruzzi – from Naples onwards he has always won, he can do well and there are all the conditions to do so”.