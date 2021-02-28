Quarrel between sports superstars



LeBron James defends himself against criticism from Ibrahimovic



los Angeles Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made an all-round blow against politically active athletes. But as the target of his criticism, he has picked the wrong one: LeBron James. The return carriage followed promptly.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was really in his element again. This time politically committed athletes got their fat off in one sweep, which is a no-go for the self-proclaimed football god “Ibra”. “Do what you’re good at. Stick with it,” said the AC Milan star striker in a Uefa interview for Discovery + in Sweden, none other than basketball superstar LeBron James.

He admires James for what he does on the floor. “It’s phenomenal, but I don’t like it when people have a certain status and then go out and do politics,” said Ibrahimovic. “I play football because I’m the best there. I don’t do politics. If I wanted to, I play football. I would go into politics. “

But with his scolding Ibrahimovic got the wrong one. A “King” James cannot be silenced, as he has proven time and again in times of social unrest in the USA. And so the return coach across the Atlantic followed promptly. “In no case would I limit myself to sports. I know what power my voice has,” said the 36-year-old after his Los Angeles Lakers’ 102:93 win against Portland on Friday evening.

He would “never shut up about things that are wrong. I preach about my people and I preach about equality, social injustice, racism, voter suppression. Things that are going on in our church,” James clarified.

For a long time, James continued: “As an athlete, you should be grateful to be able to throw a ball, dribble a ball, swing a baseball bat. You shouldn’t talk about anything else. That is no longer the case. It will be for you not be the case for a long time. “

Ibrahimovic is likely to be pretty much alone in his opinion on the political activities of athletes. Athletes are increasingly using their voices to point out social grievances. Just like James, who campaigns for the elimination of social injustices and is also active in the Black Lives Matter movement. Again and again he raised his voice against the former US President Donald Trump.

Ibrahimovic himself was recently the victim of racist abuse. In the first round match in the second round of the Europa League of Milan at Red Star Belgrade, the striker was insulted several times as a “smelly Balija” according to television recordings. It is a dirty word used by Serbian nationalists for Bosnian Muslims. Ibrahimovic’s father is from Bosnia. The European Football Union (Uefa) has launched an investigation.

