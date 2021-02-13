In addition, Hoffenheim had the ball and could have played it in Aus. But Gacinovic chose to play a catastrophic bad pass into Haaland’s feet instead. It is the BVB striker’s right to want to capitalize on it. Whether he scores the goal or not does not matter at least at this moment. Why Posch is so upset is also incomprehensible. Let someone prove first that TSG wouldn’t have done the same thing.

In addition, top teams play like this. Just be callous and take advantage of the opportunities. If FC Bayern had done that, everyone would have said it was typical. But now it was Borussia Dortmund’s supposedly soft Bubi troop. It is symbolic. Just like the argument that followed.

But you’re the big BVB. The second force in German football. You don’t just let yourself be pushed around like that. Whoever does this to us, we meet as a unit. That’s right. Mats Hummels is currently the only one who opens his mouth. That is not enough. Captain Marco Reus just sat on the bench and couldn’t really set any accents after being substituted on. By stopping, Haaland showed his teammates how the path should go.

Hold on and fight until the game is over. Only then can the body tension drop. This one scene heated the minds a lot, but it can have a very important effect on BVB in the fight for the Champions League places. We are the primus and nobody plays with us like cats with the mouse. Thank you, bride, for making this clear to the Bundesliga today.