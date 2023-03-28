Home page politics

The electoral reform of the traffic light enrages the CSU in particular: Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

The dispute over the electoral reform that has been decided on continues. The SPD proposes a compromise – and Markus Söder rejects it.

Berlin/Munich – There seems to be no end in sight: the traffic light coalition has already decided on its electoral law reform, but the government and opposition continue to argue. The SPD MP Axel Schäfer has now presented a compromise proposal. He proposes lowering the five percent hurdle to four percent. That would particularly suit the CSU and the left, because the two opposition parties are particularly affected by the traffic light reform.

As the Southgerman newspaper reported, Schäfer justified his initiative in a two-page statement. In it he praises that the government has “achieved an important parliamentary success” with the reform of the electoral law, but the abolition of the basic mandate clause has “led to considerable criticism from all directions”, which now needs to be addressed. He also writes that there is now “considerable potential for fake news and legends as well as avoidable disputes.” The traffic light coalition should “both resist this and tackle further reform of the electoral law, specifically by lowering the threshold clause to four percent advise”.

Schäfer also referred to other states in the European Union: “In eight EU states there are threshold clauses below five percent, and in the European Parliament less than one percent is enough to win a seat.” The left had previously also had such a seat reduction advocated. However, unlike Schäfer, MP Gregor Gysi named 3 or 3.5 percent as the hurdle for entering parliament.

Voting law reform decided – basic mandate clause abolished

After a long struggle, the traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP recently passed an electoral law reform. This is intended to permanently reduce the German Bundestag to 630 members – in this legislative period there are 736 members. The current target size is 598 MPs, and in recent times there has been repeated talk of an “inflated” Bundestag. In addition to the overhang and compensation mandates, the reform also abolishes the basic mandate clause, which has recently caused heated debates both in the plenum and in public.

Because that could pose a problem for the Left Party and the CSU in particular: The left only achieved 4.9 percent in the last election in 2021 and was only allowed to enter the Bundestag thanks to the basic mandate clause. The CSU, which is only represented in Bavaria, achieved just 5.2 percent nationwide, but won almost all direct mandates in Bavaria. The basic mandate clause states that parties can also enter the Bundestag with the strength of their second vote result if they were less than five percent but won at least three direct mandates.

SPD compromise proposal for electoral reform: Söder rejects it

Accordingly, CSU and left-wing politicians reacted with outrage to the electoral law reform and the abolition of the basic mandate clause. The new compromise proposal from the SPD parliamentary group does not cause enthusiasm for the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). The Süddeutsche Zeitung he said: “The traffic light must take back this right to vote completely, corrections are not enough.” The traffic light has sinned against political culture.”

Another proposal from the federal government to improve the electoral law reform and to enable list connections between the CDU and CSU was also rejected by the Union faction leader Friedrich Merz. “We feel it is downright encroaching that the coalition now wants to use electoral law to decide how the CDU and CSU should line up in federal elections. The suggestion of a list connection is useless for solving the problem caused by the traffic light itself,” said Merz world on Sunday. The Union parties and the Left want to complain to the Constitutional Court against the reform that has been decided. (ale)