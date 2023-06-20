“Zoe 102“, the sequel film to “Zoey 101” from Paramount+, will be available on Thursday, July 27. The premiere date was announced as part of a new trailer for the upcoming project. Produced by Nickelodeon Studios and set more than a decade after the original series ended, the film will follow a group of alumni from Pacific Coast Academy who return to Malibu for the extravagant wedding of Quinn (Erin Sanders) and Logan (Matthew Underwood).

But it isn’t long before the whole event turns into an unofficial high school reunion. In addition to Sanders and Underwood, the meeting will feature the participation of Jamie Lynn Spears, Sean Flynn, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde, Jack Salvatore, Dean Geyer, Owen Thiele, Thomas Lennon, Audrey Whitby and Zach Zagoria.

“Zoe 102” will be available to stream at least in the United States and Canada starting July 27. Later it will be available for the United Kingdom on July 28. In addition, the film will open on Tuesday, August 1 in Australia, on Friday, August 11 in Latin America and Brazil, and on Friday, November 17 in Italy, France, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

The movie is directed by Nancy Hower, who is known for “Saturdays“, “So Help Me Todd” and “QuickDraw“. The script was written by Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby, known for “drama club“, “Betch” and “All That“. Jamie Lynn Spears serves as executive producer alongside Alexis Fisher, Hower, Sherer and Whitby. The production was supervised by the heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action, Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin.

Via: The Wrap

Editor’s note: Good news for those who grew up with Zoey 101I hope the movie doesn’t disappoint you.