The remembered series of Nickelodeon, “Zoey 101”will return to the screens after 15 years, but this time as a film: Zoe 102, the same that will be the continuation of the well-known story of the students of the Pacific Coast Academy (PCA). The first trailer for the film is now available, and it indicates the date of its premiere, the platform where it can be seen and what the plot will be about, which will focus on the marriage of two members of the endearing group of friends.

When will “Zoey 102” premiere?

The film, which began production in January this year and will be directed by Nancy Hower, will be released on July 27. Jamie Lynn Spears will not only reprise her role as the lead in it, but she will also serve as executive producer.

The trailer shows the reunion between Zoey and Chase, who had a romantic relationship when they were at school. Photo: composition LR/Paramount+

The official trailer shows the reunion of the group of friends made up of Zoey, Chase, Michael, Logan and Quinn. In turn, the story will have as its main theme the marriage between the latter two, who had a sentimental relationship in the last chapters of the series after being enemies at first.

Where can the movie “Zoey 102” be seen?

The feature film can be enjoyed via streaming through Paramount+and in whose social networks you can see the first trailer of the production, which excites all fans of the series, since this could be the return of the adventures of Zoey and her friends.

“Zoey 101”, a series created by Dan Schneider and produced by Nickelodeon, consisted of four seasons and a total of 65 episodes. Likewise, it started on January 9, 2005 and ended on May 2, 2008. Will we have a fifth season? It seems that everything will depend on how the film goes for the filmmakers to get to work.

Watch the trailer for “Zoey 102”

