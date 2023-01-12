Some time ago nostalgic users of Nickelodeon they had quite an interesting gift with the return of icarly, a series that now has a more adult tone and is only available via streaming. However, the fans wanted more revivals of this type, so now the official return of zoey 101 anda is in planning to reach streaming.

This was disclosed by Nickelodeonconfirming that Jamie Lynn Spears will reprise his role on the tape now named as Zoe 102. He will be joined by his original cast mates with Erin Sanders (“Quinn Pensky”), Sean Flynn (“Chase Matthews”), Matthew Underwood (“Logan Reese”), Christopher Massey (“Michael Barrett”), Abby Wilde (“Stacey Dillsen”) and Jack Salvatore (“Mark Del Figgalo”).

This is what the main actress comments about it:

I am beyond thrilled to be back with my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love. As an executive producer, it’s been a great opportunity to work with such incredible talent, as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.

Zoe 102 will re-introduce the alumni of Pacific Coast Academy when they meet for a wedding today. It has been confirmed that the film is destined to be released exclusively in Paramount+ and will do so until the end of the year. For now, well-loved actresses like Alexa Nikolas Y Victoria Justice They are removed from the project.

Remember that the original series can be seen on that platform.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: I am partly happy about this return, since it was a series that I liked at the time. But it’s going to suffer the same setback that the iCarly revival did, that’s the lack of important characters from the cast. Anyway, we’ll see how this movie turns out.