'Zoey 101' is one of the many successful series that Nickelodeon had. This program premiered on January 9, 2005 and the protagonist was Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of singer Britney Spears. This production was about the daily life of young teenagers at school. It should be noted that most of the cast were minors at that time.

Alexa Nikolas, former 'Zoey 101' actress, was one of the first to report harassment and abuse in the series' sketches. Likewise, she Nikolas revealed details in 'Quiet on Set' about how she worked Dan Schneider. This brave decision by Alexa has caused her former stage partner, Matthew Underwood, to also speak about it.

What did Matthew Underwood say about Nickelodeon?

Matthew Underwood He was Logan Reese in the series 'Zoey 101'. The actor mentioned that when he was on Nickelodeon he was sexually harassed and assaulted by his agent at the time. Although Underwood denounced him, the perpetrator was still active in the industry, which generated indignation in the actor, who later abandoned his artistic career. “When I was 19, I was sexually harassed and then assaulted by my agent at the time, who had spent a decent amount of time building trust with me as a friend and mentor. Once again, my trust was betrayed and my self-image was crushed. I reported him to the agency and he has since been fired, although he is still active in the industry. This experience caused me to move away from Los Angeles and end my pursuit of acting.“, he expressed.

What does Matthew Underwood think about 'Quiet on Set'?

Matthew Underwood He noted that, after the complaints aired on 'Quiet on Set', he received threatening messages from some Internet users for remaining silent. However, Underwood asked for a little more empathy for himself and for his colleagues who have not decided to speak out yet. “I imagine that many of my friends in the business are being similarly harassed if they don't join the chorus, so I share this in the hope that some of you can recognize that the fact that a person does not shout from the rooftops that they pedophiles are bad or people can suck, that doesn't mean they don't have their own reasons for staying silent, good reasons, personal reasons“he emphasized.

“I can't believe I have to say this, but of course I don't support pedophiles. Please stop wishing death on my family and please reconsider harassing other actors who wish to maintain their privacy – you never know who has already fallen victim to the hell you are wishing on them“he added.

What was 'Zoey 101' about?

The young woman Zoey moves to her new educational institution, a boarding school in Malibu, where she forges various friendships. Pacific Coast Academy, previously exclusive for boys, changed with the arrival of girls and brought with it romance. Zoey and her roommates face the typical issues of adolescence together in a simple and jovial way.