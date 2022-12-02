The Nelson Mandela Bridge in Zoetermeer was closed on Friday evening because there is a chance that it will collapse, reports the municipality. Pedestrians and cyclists cannot cross it, but car and train traffic can still pass underneath. Zoetermeer station, which is only accessible via the bridge, is closed. Pedestrians will be able to take a shuttle bus over the A12 next week.

In January, cracks were already discovered under the thirty-year-old bridge, which is actually too heavy for the supports on which it stands. The municipality had an investigation carried out, which now shows that it is “not to be ruled out” that part of the construction collapses.

The municipality then decided to immediately close the bridge to pedestrians. Closing the A12 and the railway was going too far for now, says Zoetermeer alderman Marijke van der Meer NRC. “That would also entail risks, partly because emergency services have to pass under the bridge.” Zoetermeer has requested urgent advice from Rijkswaterstaat, which will let you know as soon as possible whether traffic can still pass under the Mandela Bridge.

Shuttle bus

“This bridge is incredibly important,” says Van der Meer. “Our city is bisected by the A12, and otherwise there are only three to four places to go from one side to the other.”

According to the study published Friday, it is possible that the bridge can be reinforced again, but demolition is also one of the options. In that case, according to Van der Meer, a new bridge will replace it anyway. “Maybe this time it will be a bridge where we calculate the carrying capacity properly.”

A spokesman for Rijkswaterstaat can still say little about the chance that the A12 will have to be closed and what consequences that would have. “We were informed by the municipality today and have yet to study the report ourselves.”