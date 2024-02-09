For Joop Zoetemelk, the last Dutch winner of the Tour de France in 1980, former Prime Minister Dries van Agt was much more than just a fan. “He was a cycling friend, but above all a supporter of the entire sport of cycling. Not just from me, but from everyone who cycled. And he was also a sportsman and cyclist himself, of course.”
Daan Hakkenberg
