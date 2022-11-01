BECAUSE THE IMSS has not correctly read President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s signal regarding comprehensive medical services, in this case clinical laboratory and blood bank.

Although the costs are between 30% and 40% cheaper than those paid by the ISSSTE, it is surprising that the same players will be participating in the market study that Social Security is releasing.

oooo again, Zoe Robledo and theirs are already preparing to distribute between the so-called bloodsuckers cartel a business of between 2 thousand and 2 thousand 500 million pesos for each of the next three years.

Supposedly the intention is that the IMSS and the ISSSTE acquire their equipment and consumables directly from the manufacturers, without resorting to that cartel already sanctioned by the Federal Economic Competition Commission.

In the case of the ISSSTE, it was Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, whom López Obrador commissioned to direct the transition process for the disappearance of comprehensive services.

We are talking about minimally invasive surgeries, cardiology and hemodynamics, orthopedics, hemodialysis, metabolic screening, endoscopy and anesthesia, which, as has been consistently mentioned in the morning, have served to loot the health sector.

A notable case has been the multi-mentioned of digital imaging, which allegedly lost the contracts and documentation that protected the relationship with Tesi SA de CV

Suspiciously, this contract was assigned for more than five months to the company Imédic, which without experience has not been able to put this system into operation so far.

Two months before the end of the year, it has caused the deferral of thousands of surgical procedures and consultations of specialties of that institute directed by Pedro Zenteno.

The cartel is made up of Falcón de Noé Ramírez, Centrum de Valentín Campos, Hemoser de Ignacio Higareda, Impromed de Fernando Chein and Dicipa de Francisco Pallack.

FRAUD IN the business world is not a new or strange concept, but the fact that it is committed by a high net worth businessman can be. The former general director of Grupo Alsea and now its equity member, Cosme Torrado, has been involved in criminal practices. This since last October 28, a control judge linked him to the process within judicial folder 013/0778/2022 for the crime of gang fraud. This is because the businessman has apparently participated as a co-author in the sale of a property located on Emilio Castelar Street, in Polanco. This fraud amounts to about twelve million pesos. From this, the situation of Torrado begins to become somewhat blurred, due to the implications that this link could cost the Mexican restaurant giant. This is how you will be able to witness another criminal chapter by one of the great millionaires of Mexico who has come to use his position and influences to deliver justice and abuse the system. Said trial has all the characteristics to become another of the many battles between Mexican justice and the well-known impunity in our country.

IN THE 4T the praises that the governor of Nayarit, Miguel Ángel Navarro, made to the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, did not go unnoticed, this in the framework of the tour that the Tabascan made for that state last week. Although the entity does not stand out for a powerful political class or for the representativeness of its electoral roll, which is barely 912,000 people, it does have specific weight in the National Palace, where the decision will be made to define the presidential candidate. The closeness that Navarro Quintero maintains with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is well known, since that bet in 2005 in which the doctor accepted to be a PRD candidate for the Nayarit government.

IN THE FOLDER of an investigation filed by Universal Music Group, chaired by Lucian Grainge, against the parents of Christian Nodal, a control judge ordered the federal public ministries to clarify the facts and summon Sony Music to display information related to the investigation . However, until now, the label headed by Roberto López has not provided that information since May 17, 2022, which was required, and he did not appear before the social representation on October 20, 2022.