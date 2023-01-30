The American of Dominican descent and star of Avatar acted in four of the six highest-grossing films in history.

Zoe Saldaña, at 44, is the only actress that has been part of four of the six films that have grossed more than $2 billion at the box office in the history. “She is capable of interpreting any role that is put on the table and that many do not know precisely for this reason, for almost always being characterized and being practically unrecognizable in the eyes of the public,” he maintains. The country.

The latest box office release for the actress has been Avatar: The Sense of Water, a film that continues the script directed by James Cameron in Avatar (2009). He was previously in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and in avengers: Endgame (2019). On the list of the films that brought the most audiences to theaters is Titanic and Episode VII of Star Wars. “The reception of the movie (Avatar) was something I never imagined. It was the first time I felt that I had achieved something that I really wanted. The opportunities that this project gave me after the premiere were like a roller coaster. Since then, I have not stopped ”, he has declared to the magazine Vogue, Mexico.

Zoe Saldaña broke it at the box office with the movie Avatar 2, raising more than 2 million dollars. Photo: diffusion

In an interview with the magazine Women’s Wear Daily, added that she felt typecast by the characters she did for a decade. “I felt trapped working on these franchises. I’m so grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given, from collaborating with amazing directors to meeting cast members I consider friends to being able to play a role that fans love. I felt artistically trapped by not being able to expand, grow, or challenge myself by playing different types of roles and genres. I fight against the pressure that society puts on women, that your youth is gone so soon, you have children and you reach 40. Now I am 44 years old and I have taken control over my aging and my voice”.

He is now in the production of ‘Lioness’ by Paramount+ with Nicole Kidman. The actresses are also part of the cast that Morgan Freeman joined. The production is a spy series that is set in Spain. “They have been installed for weeks,” El País specifies after Saldaña shared a video in Mallorca where he is seen teaching Spanish diction to the winner of the Oscar. The series was written by Taylor Sheridan and is based on a real-life military show, Deadline said.