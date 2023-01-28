Zoe Saldaña (New Jersey, USA, 44 years old) has become one of the great actresses in the film industry in a few years. However, few know the interpreter who continues to break records in Hollywood and who has just become the only actress to star in four of the six films in history that have grossed more than 2,000 million dollars at the box office. The last one, Avatar: The Shape of Water, which precede the first part of Avatar (2009), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) — the other two on the list are titanic and Episode VII of the saga of Star Wars, The Force Awakens—. His big screen debut was in The rhythm of success (2000) and little by little he was getting roles in bigger productions that earned him more recognition. In 2004, he was part of the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearland that same year he appeared in The terminal (2004).

14 years ago, Saldaña was not Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxybut was about to become Nyota Uhura from star trek and in Neytiri, a princess of Avatar, Some roles that would change her film career and that would raise her up as one of the most sought-after performers. Success after success, the actress, who carries her Latin roots as her flag, has earned, in addition to the box office, the recognition of critics. Although she continues to be a face of hers that goes almost unnoticed by the general public.

The daughter of a Puerto Rican mother and a Dominican father, Saldaña was born and lived the first years of her childhood in New York. At the age of 10, her life changed and after the death of her parent, her family had to move to the Dominican Republic, where she stayed until she was 17, when she returned to the Big Apple to train in acting. But her principles are not simple and his would be no different. Her first job was at the Burger King fast food chain. Each Friday, according to the actress in an interview for US WeeklyShe was thrown out for her kindness to homeless customers, to whom she offered free food. On Saturday, a day later, she was rehired due to lack of personnel. Until one day when she got tired and she left suddenly, never to return. But her fate brought that job back in a way to her life: her first role on television was an advertisement for the hamburger brand.

Other productions would come later. It was in 2009 when her artistic career finally took off. star trek Y Avatar —released in the same year a few months apart— made her one of the most sought-after actresses on the big screen. ”The reception of the film [Avatar] It was something I never imagined. It was the first time I felt that I had achieved something that I really wanted. The opportunities that this project gave me after the premiere were like a roller coaster. Since then, I have not stopped ”, Saldaña explained this January in the Mexican edition of the magazine Voguewhose cover stars. And he is absolutely right. After putting yourself in the shoes of a na’vi, has been chaining project after project. His next success would not be long in coming. In 2014 he switched from blue to green to become Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, from the Marvel universe.

Saldaña is an actress capable of interpreting any role that is put on her table and that many do not know precisely for this reason, for almost always being characterized and being practically unrecognizable in the eyes of the public. And although she appreciates the springboard that they represented for her Avatar Y The Avengers, acknowledges having felt stagnant for 10 years. “I felt trapped working on these franchises. I am very grateful for the opportunities that they gave me, from collaborating with incredible directors to meeting cast members who I consider friends and being able to play a role that fans love ”, she explained last November to the fashion magazine Women’s Wear Daily about your experience. And she added: “I felt artistically trapped by not being able to expand, grow or challenge myself by playing different types of roles and genres.” And although she has continued to star in the most successful blockbusters of the decade, she has also wanted to take control of her career: “I fight against the pressure that society exerts on women, that your youth is gone as soon as you have children and you reach the age of 40. I am now 44 years old and have taken control of my aging and my voice.

Raised in a matriarchal environment, Saldaña learned about feminism surrounded by her family. “All the women around me talked about what they would have liked to have when they were little, they gave us independence and autonomy from any masculine judgment. They gave us independence in an open way: ‘You are the masters of your own decisions. Don’t give a man money. Don’t give your opinion to a man. Don’t ask a man’s permission.’ It was not out of rebellion, it was because they had an experience and knowledge of the world that they did not want us to inherit, ”she explained to Vogue Mexico. She now tries to apply all that learning by working with filmmakers and producers who don’t treat women’s youth as a fetish. And she has achieved it in one of her recent premieres, Right from the start (2022), available on Netflix, which is based on Tembi Locke’s best-selling 2019 memoir in which she narrates her trips to Italy, her love story with her husband, Saro Gullo, as well as the cancer he suffered and from which He passed away in 2012. Saldaña is an actress who has played all kinds of characters, but who had not yet been part of any project whose central thread was a love story. And although Locke’s is a sad story, she did not hesitate to accept the role and try new experiences.

Despite being a person who doesn’t know how to stand still, she has taken time to found, together with her sisters, Mariel and Cisely, the production company Cinestar Pictures, whose objective is to tell women’s stories, written and produced by women. “Five years ago I made the decision to jump into the unknown, to accept certain challenges, to fulfill certain diversity missions for women of color, for Latinas… I hope to be an inspiration to many women,” she explained.

She defines herself as a reserved person. And she has shown it, since almost nothing is known about her private life. On her Instagram account, where he accumulates 9.4 million followers, only post photos and videos related to their projects and promotions. He rarely lets see anything related to his family or his life. In 2011, she had a short but intense relationship with Bradley Cooper. The spark arose during the recording of The word thief (2012), a film in which they co-starred. The flame lasted less than a year and when the tape was released they were no longer together. In 2013, Saldaña secretly married former Italian soccer player Marco Perego, with whom she now has three children.

After having spent an intense promotion with Avatar: The Shape of Water, now is focused on the production and direction of lioness together with Nicole Kidman, a spy series that is set in Spain, where, precisely, they have been installed for a few weeks. And although she has confessed in interviews that she is “tired” of the frantic pace that she has to face due to the complexity of her roles, Saldaña is going to continue working and breaking records and trying to get that Oscar nomination that still resists her. Surpassing her numbers seems like an almost impossible task.