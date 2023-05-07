France.-The long-awaited final installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy” arrived on Thursday in theaters in Spain and Latin America, a farewell to the heroes who, for Zoe Saldaña, marked a before and after in the Marvel universe with his music and his sense of humor.

“I’ve seen over the years how other superheroes in Marvel and other worlds have been inspired by that and have tried to make their own unique ‘playlist’ and their own sense of humor, and I think it’s pretty incredible,” the actress explained to EFE.

Saldaña hides behind the greenish skin of Gamora, who in this new installment “comes back from the dead”, although it is not her at all.

“Although Gamora is back, she is not exactly the same person and this is what we are going to see in this Volume 3”, points out.

And it is that the multiverse that Marvel presented with “The Avengers: Endgame” (2019), and that it continued to explore in the “Loki” series (2021) or in the latest adventures of Spiderman (2021) and Doctor Strange (2022), allowed for a new Gamora to come to the Guardians, who had never met Peter Quill or the rest of the team.

“You’re going to see how the dynamics change in the relationship between Peter and Gamora. It’s fresh, different and bittersweet, but it’s definitely cool,” says Saldaña.

The Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) who appears on the screen is initially reminiscent of that depressed Thor from Endgame, plunged into mourning for the loss of his partner, but soon he will focus his efforts on the main character of the story: Rocket (Bradley Cooper).

“I think Rocket has a captivating story and the film has always revolved around the credibility of Rocket as a real character, not just a witty raccoon with a gun,” says Chris Pratt in an interview with EFE.

The actor gladly embraces the film’s new approach, as they “have always been a group.”

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to define a character we haven’t learned about yet,” adds Pratt.

SOME CLOSE SUPERHEROES

Marvel had long anticipated that this would be the last journey of the Guardians of the Galaxy as we know them, and actor Dave Bautista (Drax) made it clear that this would be his goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It would be a shame if they never came back,” says Saldaña, who defends that “they have become fan favorites”.

Although considered partisan, the actress believes that “Guardians of the Galaxy is special and stands apart from other superhero themes.”

“It has to do with having been the first, thanks to James Gunn, to include the combination of humor and music in the world of superheroes. That wasn’t there before,” says Saldaña, for whom “it would be nice” to see James again. the Guardians, even if it was with another cast.

James Gunn’s continuation as director of the saga suffered a bump in 2018, when some old tweets from the filmmaker came to light that caused Disney to fire him.

Gunn apologized shortly after for the comments, which he said he regretted, and the lead actors, including Pratt and Saldaña, posted a letter in support of the director, who would eventually return to finish the trilogy.

Now Chris Pratt he believes that this film would not have been possible without Gunn.

“This movie? No. Another movie? Yeah, but it wouldn’t have been this, it wouldn’t have been as good,” says the actor.

For his scene partner, “James Gunn started something very, very interesting and distinctive.”

“I find it kind of stark to have superheroes who always know what to say, who don’t feel anything, who are completely bulletproof. I like superheroes who are scared and full of uncertainty and make mistakes, and then fix it. I think there’s something in that with which one can identify a lot,” concludes Saldaña.

Six years after his last solo adventure, “Guardians of the Galaxy. Volume 3” will hit theaters on May 4 with a duration of two and a half hours, which will be followed by two post-credit scenes, as confirmed by himself. James Gunn on his Instagram.