Taken from Clarin

Actors Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington they have been Neytiri and Jake for a generation for more than a decade before the premiere of ‘Avatar Waterway’. During a tour that will include London, Tokyo and Los Angeles, the protagonists of the highest-grossing film in history directed by James Cameron spoke of the return of their characters. “The way in which the Sullys (Jake and Neytiri) love their children is something I connected with very easily,” says the actress about the script that this time puts the family as the main focus, since their characters become fathers. “There’s also that feeling of dread: ‘Oh my gosh! Something is going to happen to someone I love very much, or emotions like anger or rage, ”she adds to The Clarion of Argentina.

For his part, Worthington – Matt Damon’s replacement, after the actor rejected the offer in the 2000s – sums up the film: “The film is about protecting immediate family or the one you choose, and about taking care of what you love. (Jake) He is fighting for his family, for his planet, for this culture that he also opened his eyes to and fell in love with. These are messages that we can identify with, our planet, our family.”

For them, the message about the environment is not a “sermon,” but it remains clear throughout the film. “That message is more important now than it was 10 or 13 years ago. Those of my generation are like wanting to apologize and say ‘look, we don’t know where the world is going, but we do know that it is in trouble.’ I teach my children that they must find a way to help the planet, otherwise it will cease to exist”, comments the actor.

According to what they said, James Cameron had been in communication with them before sending them the first script. “It was exciting, it seemed to me that that day would never come. Jim always kept in touch with us. He would send us emails or we would see him for dinner and he would tell us what he was thinking of doing. But it wasn’t until 2013 that he said he had started writing, and in 2015, he invited us into his studio and we got to see huge pictures he had on the wall, he walked us through the idea, the broad outlines of the Avatar saga that it was growing in his mind. And that’s when we found out that it wasn’t just a sequel that he was projecting, but four more movies. Obviously, you hear it and you think: Yes!

Worthington believes that ‘Avatar the path of water’ It is different from the other productions. “This movie is different. Jim was working until the last day, he even filmed this year. From 2013 to today it has simply been a labor of love”, says the actor and Zoe Saldana He adds to El Clarín: “I hope it moves people in the same way that it moved me. The first film had a special impact years ago, I can only expect the same level of reception, not because we want to be successful and make a lot of money, but because many of these issues run deep. I felt everything: I felt happy, euphoric, also sad”.