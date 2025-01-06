First prize in the Golden Globes 2025, first award for Emilia Perez, the favorite of the night with 10 nominations in the film categories. Zoe Saldana has won the recognition for best supporting actress for her applauded role in the film Jacques Audiard, in which she plays the lawyer Rita Mora Castro.

“My heart is full of gratitude,” said Saldaña, nominated for these awards for the first time: “Thank you, Golden Globes, for enjoying our film and honoring the women of Emilia Perez”.

The performer of Puerto Rican origin wanted to share the award with the rest of the nominees in her category, among whom was her partner Selena Gómez. “All we have done these days has been to be there for each other and celebrate each other, and that is very nice,” she stated.

He has also been full of praise for the cast and crew of Emilia Perez, dedicating some emotional words in Spanish to the Spanish interpreter Karla Sofia Gascón after ensuring that no other person could have starred in the film: “You are unique, queen.”

Saldaña has thus imposed herself on her co-star Selena Gómez, but also on Ariana Grande (Wicked), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), Margaret Qualley (The substance) and Isabella Rossellini (Conclave).

