He was not going to stay ‘Emilia Pérez’ exempt from criticism after losing eleven of the thirteen Oscar to whom he was nominated, even after having turned off the hurricane Karla Sofía Gascón, who did not appear on the red carpet although in Conan O’Brien’s jokes.

When Mexicans seemed to have been forgotten by the accents and prejudices of the French film Jacques Audiard, one of its protagonists reopened the old wound.

Zoe Saldaña, winner of the Oscar for Best Actress of Delivery for her role in ‘Emilia Pérez’, did not mention Karla Sofía Gascón, as he usually did before the controversy, but he did pronounced on the controversy with Mexico in a forceful way.

«The first thing I mean is that I am very sorry that you and many Mexicans have felt offended. That was never our intention. We speak from love. I do not share your opinion. For me, the heart of this movie was not Mexico. We were making a movie about friendship. We were making a film about four women, ”said the actress, the first of Dominican origin to obtain the Oscar in the category.