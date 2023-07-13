Sitravem is a regular provider of services for the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and in 2022 it signed at least 10 contracts with the Institute for a total of more than 13 million pesos.

Last December, the IMSS had disqualified Sitravem for not going to check the equipment during the bidding process.

Despite this, the IMSS rehired the company sitravemwhich failed to maintain the elevator where the tragic accident occurred in which a six-year-old girl lost her life, in a hospital in Playa del Carmen.

However, in a second call launched this year, the company rectified this failure and presented the required certificate of visit to the facilities.

On February 23, the IMSS determined that Sitravem met all the requirements, including those for quality in the provision of the service.

With this guarantee, the Institute assigned the company a new contract for a value of 1.1 million pesos for the maintenance of the elevators of the General Hospital of Zone 18, where unfortunately the death of the girl occurred.

The IMSS Quintana Roo has accused Sitravem of having checked the elevator a few hours before the tragic accident, without notifying or signaling its use restriction.

Among the established quality requirements, the company is expected to have the ability to respond in less than 30 minutes in the event of mishaps with trapped people, with the aim of providing the best operation to hospital users.

In response to these facts, the IMSS has filed a criminal complaint against Sitravem and has dismissed the officials in charge of upkeep and maintenance of the Playa del Carmen Hospital, while investigations are carried out and responsibilities are determined. for the death of the minor.

In a message, the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, expressed his deep regret for the incident and offered the support of Social Security to the parents of the deceased girl. Robledo stressed the need to carry out a transparent and expeditious investigation to determine the causes of the event, establish responsibilities, offer reparation measures and guarantee that a similar tragedy is not repeated.

Regarding the Hitra brand elevators, he mentioned that the IMSS acquired 181 of these elevators in May 2016 for an amount of 558 million pesos, including a 5-year warranty that covered maintenance.

During this period, several failures in the components and operation of the elevators have been documented. Reference is made to the fact that other institutions, such as the Jalisco State Congress, have also experienced problems with elevators of the same brand.

In the first quarter of 2022, resources were assigned to all IMSS delegations for the preventive and corrective maintenance of this equipment. The delegations in Quintana Roo, State of Mexico, Querétaro and Morelos contracted through a public tender the company Sitravem SA de CV to carry out the maintenance of the elevators until December 31 of this year.

The IMSS highlights that there has been no decrease in the maintenance budget in the last 4 years, and only for the maintenance of the elevators in 2023 a budget of 105.6 million pesos was allocated, which represents an increase of 12% compared to 2019.

The IMSS makes it clear that, although as of July 1 of this year it has contracted the company OTIS for the maintenance services of the Hitra brand elevators at the central level, in the case of the Playa del Carmen Hospital, OTIS was not yet operating because the contract with Sitravem is still in force.

Robledo highlighted that, on the same day of the accident, the IMSS reported a failure related to the mechanism for opening the doors of the elevator to Sitravem, but the company did not leave any notification or restrictive signage for its use due to the malfunction.