Finally breaking the halo of opacity that has surrounded Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum during their three-year relationship, the famous couple of actors has posed for the first time on the red carpet. The reason was the cinema release of Blink twicewith which Kravitz makes her directorial debut and which hit theaters on August 23. Her boyfriend is also in the spotlight. In this thriller In a psychological thriller, Tatum plays a tech mogul who invites a waitress (Naomi Ackie) to join him and his friends on a vacation to his private island that turns out to be less idyllic and more threatening than it seemed. A debut described by the specialized press as “phenomenal”, “incisive” or “a surprising success”, which confirms the optimal moment of one of the most unlikely couples in the mecca of cinema if we look at their lineage and status in the industry.

“It’s really great to be able to shoot a movie, but when you get the chance to do it with the love of your life it’s even better.” These were the words that closed the speech with which the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet thanked Tatum for his work on Blink twice during the premiere of the film, held in Los Angeles on August 9. A shocking declaration of love considering the reserved nature of the actress and that even surprised her fiancé. “We are not that kind of people, so to speak. We don’t declare it to the four winds, we just are,” she explained in a recent interview. However, he has also dedicated a loving publication to his fiancée this week, along with a photo of her asleep on his lap. “Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I have you forever. You and me, back to back against everything. I will never blink. Let’s go,” he wrote in her Instagram.

Their romance was hatched during pre-production on the film. A mutual friend, actress Riley Keough, sent Tatum the script, and before filming even began, they were already in a relationship that, according to them, should take them down the aisle next year, after getting engaged in the fall of 2023. The two have been married before. Zoë Kravitz said “I do” to actor Karl Glusman in 2019, but their marriage broke up 18 months later. Tatum, for his part, did so with actress Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares an 11-year-old daughter named Emily. In 2018, after 10 years together, Dewan filed for divorce, and six years later the legal battle is still ongoing.

At the dawn of their romance, few were betting on the future of a couple that seemed entirely unlikely. At 35, Kravitz is one of the artists who has best managed to take advantage of the nepotism that permeates the hills of Los Angeles, making a name for herself, standing as the epitome of the most coolsexy and enigmatic Hollywood star. Descended from one of the most famous marriages of the eighties, she grew up in an environment of opulence and privilege, attending the most exclusive schools in Miami and Manhattan. However, she describes her years as a student as very hard. “All my classmates were white. I was the odd one out. I was short, black and had curly hair. My classmates were tall, thin, blonde, with perfect breasts. I was so intimidated that I retreated into a shell. I felt like the ugly duckling,” corroborated in the American edition of the magazine She. Self-imposed complexes, the pressure of fame and comparisons with her father’s attractive partners, such as the model Adriana Lima ―”I didn’t like her because she was perfect, she was everything I wanted, but I couldn’t be”―, led her to develop eating disorders and she suffered from anorexia and bulimia from the age of 13 to 24. Her fame has skyrocketed in the last decade and, in addition to starring in successful films (The Batman, Fantastic beasts) and television (Big Little Lies) and leading the musical group Lolawolf, she is also the image and ambassador of brands such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Calvin Klein and Tiffany & Co.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz during the filming of the movie ‘Blink Twice’. ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection / Cordon Press

Channing Tatum’s story is radically different. Far from the cosmopolitan glamour in which his partner was raised, he grew up in Pascagoula, a small town with a maritime tradition in the State of Mississippi that barely exceeds 20,000 inhabitants. Of very humble origins – his father worked in construction – he himself has recounted his teenage fears of making plans with friends or girlfriends of the time because he could not afford to go to dinner with them at a restaurant. As a child he was diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), being marginalized during his school years. “I have never considered myself a very intelligent person for many reasons, they put you in classes with children with autism and Down syndrome, you look around and say: ‘Well, then this is where I am’. Or they put you in the most normal classes and it’s like, ‘okay, obviously I’m not like these kids either’. So you’re like nowhere. You’re just different,” he revealed in The New York Times to denounce the failures of the educational system in their country.

Before becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the mecca of cinema at the beginning of the last decade ―according to Forbes pocketed $60 million between 2012 and 2013, Tatum worked as a stripper in a Florida nightclub, the seed of the successful saga Magic Mikeand as a model for brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch and Emporio Armani. While Kravitz was embraced by fashion magazines as a refined, mysterious and aspirational style icon, Tatum made his way by embodying the new “great hero of white, working-class America” in a handful of action films (G.I. Joe, Assault on power) with no other aspiration than to fill the rows of seats with XXL popcorn buckets. The influence of his new romance on his profile as a Hollywood star was immediately noticeable: Tatum, hand in hand with Kravitz, was invited for the first time to the exclusive Met Gala in 2021. After stepping away from the front line for several years to “regain energy”, this year he has returned in style: to the launch of Blink twice the already released ones are added Fly me to the Moon (with Scarlett Johansson) and a celebrated cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Denzel Washington during the ceremony to honor Lenny Kravitz’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California. Rodin Eckenroth (Getty Images)

Beyond proving that opposites attract, Tatum claims that working together on the film has not only not damaged their relationship, but has strengthened it to the point that he considers it a test of love that can be extrapolated to any other worldly couple. “If you think you’re in love with someone and you’re thinking about whether you want to spend the rest of your life with them or get married and have kids, I suggest you find the hardest project you can find. Build a house, paint a room, do anything,” he explained. Kravitz, already in 2022, endorsed her boyfriend’s words: “He was my protector, someone really wonderful and sweet. If you can do something like that together, I think it’s good.” test. We came out even stronger.” Another of the couple’s great supporters has been Tatum’s father-in-law, Lenny Kravitz, who calls his future son-in-law a “great guy.” “We get along very well, we also have our own relationship. We go out and chat. He’s a touching human being. He’s been very well-educated. He has manners and class,” he said in a television appearance.