Last night Zoé dedicated her second concert to Sofía and Esmeraldathe fans who died Thursday after falling into an open drain on their way to listen to the group.

Meanwhile, the CDMX Government It announced that it would investigate the theft of the grid and if any official did not attend to the report. A day after the incident they had not found the culprit.

After coming down from a pedestrian bridgeSofia and Esmeralda, between 16 and 23 years old, they fell Thursday night into the 60-centimeter diameter hole in an area without lighting; They died in sight of his father who accompanied them and he could not avoid the tragedy. He rescued them dead.

In the concertthe vocalist Leon larregui mourned the deaths and paid tribute to young women. On the stage there were white candles and flowers.

“This is a very heartfelt and respectful condolences, a tribute, to the family of Sofia and Esmeralda, and we demand that the authorities take charge of this and that it never happen again,” Larregui said, to applause and shouts. “This concert is dedicated to Sofia and EsmeraldaWherever they are”.

Sacmex and the Iztacalco Mayor’s Office assured that they collaborate with FGJ in the investigation.

Sacmex in the afternoon he replaced the lid that had been missing for at least a month; As he passed, witnesses shouted “now for what!”.

Although the theft of drain covers and metal grates is identified by the authorities, the Mexico City Water System (Sacmex) It does not have records of criminal complaints for this crime.

In a transparency response issued in February 2021, the agency claimed not to have information on complaints filed for the theft of drains, registers, grids and manholes, at least from January 2019 to that date.

“There are no records of any criminal complaint in this regard,” Sacmex said.

In that period, it was necessary to replace 858 manhole covers and grids that were stolen, which required an expense of 5 million 56 thousand 318 pesos and 50 cents.

The roads where the most robberies have been recorded were Avenida División del Norte, Avenida Aztecas and Imán, Eje 1 Norte, Avenida Churubusco, Avenida Viaducto Miguel Alemán, Gran Canal and Circuito Interior.

‘They sell them for 200 pesos’

The Iztacalco Mayor’s Office assured yesterday that, so far this year, five people have been arrested for the theft of these types of components. The last case was recorded on November 5.

However, in another transparency response signed on August 15, the local administration claimed not to have data on complaints.

“We do not have this specific data, since we only work through reports that are received in the Unified System of Citizen Attention (SUAC)therefore we do not know the number of robberies,” Iztacalco assured at the time.

Thursday night, after two young people died after falling into a drain from Río de la Piedad and Añil, The Mayor’s Office assured that the robberies are usually carried out by people who travel on scooters or pedicabs.

“We have a very serious problem in the Mayor’s Office, and in the entire City, there are guys who arrive on scooters or pedicabs and steal them (the tapas) in seconds, we have records that sell them for 200 pesos,” explained Delfino Ríos, Director of Social Communication of the demarcation.

Given the high incidence of this type of theft, the Iron caps have begun to be replaced by others made from recycled plastics. In addition to the fact that signs are placed in metal buying and selling businesses, to warn of the legal consequences of acquiring these pieces of public furniture.