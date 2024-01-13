Zoe Cristofoli, lady Theo Hernandez's breathtaking neckline. “Captain”. The photos

Zoe Cristofoli? Simply fantastic. The partner of AC Milan star Theo Hernandez shows off a breathtaking physique on social media

Zoe Cristofoli, lady Theo Hernandez's breathtaking neckline

Zoe Cristofoli he makes his followers dream (primarily Instagram where he has over 1.2 million) and fans in general.

The partner of Milan full-back Theo Hernandez – who in these last few weeks of injury emergency is conquering everyone in the role of central defender (a Paolo Maldini-style evolution according to some observers) – has left fans speechless with one of his latest posts: she is beautiful and the neckline is breathtaking.

“Captain”, they write to her with one red and one black heart to recall the colors of Milan.

“You are a deity”comments another fan of the wonderful model and influencer.

Look at Zoe Cristofoli's photos in the gallery

Read also

Paola Di Benedetto and Raoul Bellanova broke up: “That's why it's over”

And then…

Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni, the beautiful announcement arrives

Subscribe to the newsletter

