Despite an apparent disagreement between the President Lopez Obrador and Claudia Sheinbaum on the political destiny of Zoe Robledotoday Director General of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), there seems to be already the decision that this politician from Chiapas, placed at the center of various challenges In the management of the main health institution in Mexico, he is in charge of the new effort to establish a centralized care organization.

Robledo Aburto will undertake this new government initiative while under its control indications of privileging with multi-million dollar contracts to companies In some cases, they concentrate allegations of closeness to the Palace, but in others they are directly linked to the official’s personal and even family circle. Part of these accusations would explain the discreet retirement, at the beginning of this year, of the institution’s Legal Director, Antonio Pérez Fonticoba, among other removals in recent months.

According to information obtained by this space, Robledo Aburto will lead the process to focus on the Decentralized Public Body (OPD) called IMSS Welfarethe operation of a segment of the IMSS with the same name – although it has changed depending on the government in power. Also called IMSS Welfare It is an area of ​​the IMSS ordinary; it has a budget of 21 billion pesos this year, 27 thousand workers and has more than four thousand properties, in 19 states with marginalized populations, particularly indigenous.

The new body will also absorb all the public hospital and health infrastructure that the more than 24 states – of the 32 existing ones – that have adhered to the plan designed by the Lopez Obrador governmentThis latest process involves so far about 400 thousand health workers (a figure close to the number of workers in the regular system union), who were affiliated to hundreds of different unions and had different benefit schemes than those they now face in the new system, where, from the start, they will belong to Section A of the federal labor law, which seriously limits their union rights.

The IMSS Bienestar OPD was established to receive the resources previously assigned to the Institute of Health for Wellbeing (INSABI), which was extinguished in 2023 after 15 months of management entrusted to the Tabasco native Juan Antonio Ferrer, close to the President and a scholar of archaeology. During that period, that institute consumed resources estimated at at least 75 billion pesos, most of which had been destined for the previously cancelled Seguro Popular.

One of the difficulties that can be seen in the creation of the organization that Zoé Robledo will lead – it is considered that the ordinary IMSS will have its own general director – is rooted in the labor field of the entity that has sheltered it until now. The 27 thousand health workers referred to are part of the central union of the Institute, with salaries at least 30% higher than those covered by the OPD, among many other benefits, including belonging to Section A of the law. This group of workers is leading a silent rebellion against the purpose of adding them to the new institution. The risk of massive injunctions is obvious.

Uniquely, the current leader of the IMSS ordinary union, Arturo Olivares, will enter into a succession process in the coming weeks, and it is expected that he will hand over the leadership to the current Secretary of Labor, Rafael Olivos Hernández, identified with the ruling party.

There is a risk of an internal dispute, the result of a massive violation of contractual rights, in one of the largest unions in the country, with nearly 450 thousand members. This would mark the end of a government that virtually from day one undertook experiments, harbored whims and tolerated corruption in the IMSS environment – and the rest of the sector – on which half of the users of the public health system in Mexico depend.

