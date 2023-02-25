Zoë van Beek (27) passed away on February 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM. Due to hopeless and unbearable psychological suffering, she opted for euthanasia. In an interview a week before her death, she wants to dispel the prejudices that exist about this group of patients. “The life I lead is unbearable.”
Naomi Defur
Latest update:
07:52
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Zoë #remembered #happy #woman #euthanasia #option
Leave a Reply