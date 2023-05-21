In April 2005, a series came to Nickelodeon. This is “Zoey 101”, a production starring Jamie Lynn Spears. This became one of the viewers’ favorites due to the adventures of the characters and their stories. This year it was announced that a tape would bring back Zoey Brooks and his friends. Now, photos have been shared that have surprised fans. Below we will tell you more details about the film that is coming soon to the small screen.

YOU CAN SEE: Sylvester Stallone and his daughters will have a reality show: will it be at the level of “The Kardashians”?

The first images of “Zoey 102”

The first images were shared on Entertainment Weekly. It is worth mentioning that the film would be released between June and September. An exact date has not yet been revealed.

Where to SEE “Zoey 102”?

The new feature will be available on Paramount Plus. This will show the group from the Academia Costa del Pacífico preparing for a wedding, where they will meet again and it will remain for the memory.

YOU CAN SEE: “Teen wolf: the movie”: why didn’t Dylan O’Brien play Stiles again in the saga?

“Zoey 102”: cast

Jamie Lynn Spears like zoey

like zoey Erin Sanders as Quinn

Sean Flynn as Chase

Matthew Underwood as Logan

Christopher Massey as Michael

Abby Wilde as Stacey

Jack Salvatore as Mark del Figgalo.

It should be noted that new actors join this project such as Thomas Lennon, Owen Thiele and Dean Geyer. Lennon will play Zoey’s boss, while Thiele and Geyer will be new friends.

#quotZoe #102quot #reveals #images #Jamie #Lynn #Spears #tape