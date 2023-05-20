Not even if you beg! According to astrology, there signs of the zodiac who forgive everything, but it is well known that not all are the same, therefore, today we present to you those who will not forgive you even if you cry infidelity.

Astrology by serving to identify what people are like, since having been born on a special date, it is said that they are under a zodiac sign.

The belief in the astral chart indicates that people can be sure that due to their sign and their behavior is based and influences their day-to-day life, therefore, every day they look for the horoscope according to the month in which they arrived at this life.

If you entered this note to find out if your partner would forgive you an infidelity according to their sign, continue reading, because there are individuals who, when governed by certain signs, it is easier to identify them if they are one of those who, even if they forgive, their mind will not and will always remind you.

Top signs that would not forgive an infidelity:

1:- Scorpio: People born between October 24 and November 22, according to astrology, do not have the ability to forgive themselves even when faced with a mistake.

Therefore, be very careful if it occurs to you to lie to him, because even if you apologize, that will increase his anger, in the same way, they are the ones who apologize the least.

2.- Cancer: If you were born between June 21 and July 22, you are ruled by the Moon, the planet associated with emotions, which makes it easier for you to understand how others feel, making it more difficult to lie to them.

When giving your love with intensity, when your partner does not reciprocate with the same protection and fidelity, it is best to retire, because in your heart there is no room for those who are not willing to cultivate their relationship.

3.- Taurus: If you were born between April 20 and May 20, you seek to live together and enjoy every pleasure that life gives you, therefore, you care about beautiful details.

But, although they can promise all the love in the world, they are not willing to waste energy with someone who does not give them the same love and even betrays them.

4.- Pisces: Born between February 18 and March 20, you are usually sensitive, one of the signs recognized for the strong emotions they give to everyone around them, but if you betray them, even if you beg and implore them, once you break the heart, they will not trust again.

5.- Virgo: People born between August 24 and September 23 have the superpower of not falling so easily into magical tales in which they see all effects, therefore, when they are with someone, they are not afraid of being betrayed.

6: Capricorn: People born between December 22 and February 19 always seek to overcome difficulties, therefore, being with a partner who cheated on them, they leave them aside, because they are not willing to continue there, since the resentment is stronger.

7.- Aquarium: If your date of birth is between January 20 and February 18, when you start a relationship, you hope to build a chapter in your life that will last a long time, but you know that people can be double-faced, so you are always cautious, and if someone hurts you, you close the door on them forever.

9.- Leo: Those born between July 22 and August 22 are individuals who emanate light to everyone around them, but the best thing for that person who deceived you is that they do not reappear and speak to you, because in your life, He doesn’t even deserve the role of friend anymore.

10.- Aries: If you were born between March 20 and April 19, you have a strong grudge, and although being in a relationship, your partner was a fundamental person in your life, there is no way to forgive him, because it does not go with you giving a second chance.

11.-Pound: Those born between September 22 and October 22, can forgive depending on how big the mistake is, but, given their suffering, even if they want to talk to that person, they will do everything possible to break communication.

12.- Sagittarius: They were born between November 22 and December 21, as a Fire element, they stand out for being positive, they feel attracted to the unknown, but they will not forgive an unfaithful partner, on the contrary, they would put an end to it, because they have more adventures to live, than to fall back into someone who doesn’t take care of your feelings.