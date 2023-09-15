“The Icona really important and that the collaboration with this group absolutely needs to proceed and be supported.” Cristina Zocchetti, medical director of ViiV Healthcare Italy and Holland, said this on the sidelines of the closing day of the Icona belonging to the Icona centres, which has been involved in the HIV field for a long time. The Summer Camp, which lasted 2 days on Lake Iseo (Brescia), was dedicated to the presentation and discussion of the research projects proposed by the participants through a ‘Call for Research Project’, within which the projects that will be selected will be funded by the Icona Foundation.

“Viiv – adds Zocchetti – has always been committed to collaboration not only with clinicians, but also with researchers. In particular, Icona was born from a collaboration between GSK and a group of high-level researchers. With the Icona Foundation there is it is therefore a long-term collaboration, also because it has always dealt with HIV and Viiv is also totally dedicating itself to research in this area, with the development of new molecules and new mechanisms of action”.