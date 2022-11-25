The station Zocalo/Tenochtitlan of the Collective Transportation System (STC) Meter of Mexico City is closed and will remain so until new notification.

This was reported by the capital’s own means of transport through its official social networks.

Similarly, the information was notified the morning of this friday november 25.

The closure is apparently due to the feminist march which will take place this Friday at the Historical Centerdue to the International Day Against Gender Violence.

Alternatives to get to the Zócalo of CDMX

The Meter of the Mexico City notified about the alternatives to get to Historical Center of the capital of the country.

The alternatives are Pino Suarez Y allende of the line 2as well as the seasons Saint John Lateran Y Fine arts of the line 8.

Finally, he suggested to users take forecasts.



CIDE students march to the National Palace against the politicization of education

