Zoagli – Double September appointment, in Zoagli, with the Sibelius Festival, the musical event founded in 2015 by Federico Ermirio (1950 – 2022), renowned composer and musicologist, former director of the Alessandria Conservatory, to which, from this year, it is dedicated. Tomorrow, at 9pm, at Villa Vicini, there will be a performance by the flute and harp duo composed of Loredana Cardona and Metella Petazziwho will perform music by Sibelius, Grieg, Jongen, Tchaikovsky, Stahl, Nielse, Debussy, Tournier, Satie, Massenet and Ibert. On Sunday, we move to the Grand Hotel Bristol, where, from 8pm, the “Cello Consort” group will perform: Dario Destefano, Filippo Tortia, Mitja Liboni, Ernesto Gino, Jacopo Sommeriva, Rachele Rossi, Gabriele Agretti, Zohra Vinelsin this case with a program consisting of Piazzolla, Wagner, Vivaldi, Villa-Lobos, Sibelius and Bach. Entrance for the public is free on both occasions. Then in October, the event will move to Santa Margherita, with five events at Villa Durazzo. «The Festival – explains the teacher Giulia Ermirioviolinist, daughter of Federico – wants to offer a range of artistic production from Finland and the Scandinavian countries, the Baltic Republics and Northern Europe in general. Jean Sibelius in 1901 he chose our coasts for a stay of several months which also proved to be rich in suggestions and inspiration for at least one of his masterpieces: the Second Symphony. So, the aims of the Festival are to perform and spread the music of Jean Sibelius and its world, from the solo instrument to vocal production, from the ensemble to the symphony orchestra, but also to present in Italy first performances commissioned from musicians of various generations working in the Nordic countries and to enhance our splendid Riviera, a source of artistic inspiration”. Of this eighth edition, some events took place at the beginning of summer and the bulk arrives in these two months between autumn. He is vice president of the association he organizes Gisella Dapuetowhile the administrative secretariat is entrusted to Marco Cristiani.