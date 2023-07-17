Last weekend, the final day of the VK Fest took place in Moscow. Knowledge Platform. The lecture hall, organized with the support of the Russian Society “Knowledge”, worked on July 15 and 16 in Gorky Park.

Famous actors, artists, travelers, scientists, journalists, representatives of the creative sphere and many others became the headliners. Broadcasts of speeches published in community Russian society “Knowledge” VKontakte.

On the first day, writer and screenwriter Alexander Tsypkin talked about the future of Russian science fiction with science fiction writer and screenwriter Sergei Lukyanenko. In addition, the speakers of the site also discussed the topic of a healthy lifestyle. The discussion was attended by nutritionist, author of books and articles on healthy nutrition Irina Pisareva, founder of the Russian school of time management Gleb Arkhangelsky and psychologist Lyubov Rozenberg.

On the second day of Znanie.Lektorii, the program continued with a conversation between designer Artemy Lebedev and CEO of the media holding News Media Maxim Iksanov. They discussed the beginning of Lebedev’s creative path and told how to keep popular blogs on the net.

The lecture hall also hosted a discussion on new technologies in sports. It was attended by Olympic champions Kamila Valieva and Maria Kiseleva, basketball player and President of the Russian Basketball Federation Andrey Kirilenko, Olympic champion Alexander Legkov, football player, and participant of the “Figital Games” Alexander Sheshukov. The speakers told the participants about phygital sports and explained how the competitions are held in practice.

This year, the largest Russian music festival VK Fest took place for the eighth time. For the first time the festival was held in five cities of Russia – Vladivostok, Novosibirsk, St. Petersburg, Sirius (Sochi) and Moscow.

Earlier, on July 14, VK Play Live development manager Stanislav Saxon told Izvestia that 39,000 streamers had already registered on the service since the start of the service, of which 19,500 had launched broadcasts at least once.