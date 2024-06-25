Leipzig (dpa)

Zlatko Dalic, the coach of the Croatian national football team, criticized the referee who officiated his team’s match with the Italian national team, after he granted an eight-minute extra time, which saw the Italian national team score an equalizer in the match that was held in the last round of the second group of the European Championship “Euro”. 2024”.

Zlatko said, after Croatia tied with Italy 1-1: “I would like to say that counting eight minutes of added time was not justified. There were no pauses in the game, and there were not many mistakes. It bothers me that Croatia does not receive respect and appreciation. We played For a very long time.”

The coach also asked: “Does this happen with Portugal and Spain as well?”

Luka Modric became the biggest player to score in the European Championship, after he scored the lead goal in the 55th minute, but Mattia Zaccagni scored the equalizer, in the eighth minute of stoppage time for the match, to advance the Italian team to the round of 16, and the Croatian team is now in danger of being eliminated from the tournament completely. Early, as he only has two points. He must wait to see the results of the rest of the other groups, to find out whether he will be able to qualify among the four best third-placed teams or not, although qualifying for the round of 16 seems unlikely.

Zlatko said: “This hurts. The pain will continue in the coming days and months. I take responsibility if this is not enough to qualify.”