Zlatan Ibrahimovic closed his participation in the San Remo festival. The tip was the special guest of four galas out of five and donated the 200,000 euros that his participation cost to charity. In the final on Saturday, the Milan striker wanted to say goodbye with a speech in which he showed a different version of himself. Less cheeky and more humble:

“Everyone knew Zlatan before this Festival, but Zlatan came here because he likes challenges, adrenaline, he likes to grow. When you accept a challenge it is like jumping onto the field, and there you can win or lose. I played 945 games, I didn’t win them all. I won 11 scudetti, but some I lost. I won a lot of cups and some I lost. I scored 500 goals, and some I failed. I am Zlatan when I win, but also when I lose. Some penalties have gone bad, but failure is not the opposite of victory, it is a part of it. Doing nothing is the biggest mistake you can make. If Zlatan fails, you can fail too. The important thing is to make a difference every day with commitment, dedication, perseverance, concentration. I organized this Festival to tell you that each one of you can be Zlatan, and I am all of you. Thank you Italy, you are my second home “.