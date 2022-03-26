Paris (AFP)

Veteran Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 40, has said he will retire from football “when someone better than me comes” on the field.

The European Union website “UEFA” quoted the Italian Milan striker as saying: I will continue to play as long as I am able. In fact, I’ll keep playing until someone better than me comes along, so I’ll keep going. The future has not yet been written.

Zlatan appears willing to extend his contract with the “Lombardy” club, which expires at the end of the current season. The giant striker added: Let’s see what happens. I don’t want to retire and regret that decision for the rest of my life, after finding out I could go on.

Despite his advanced age, Ibrahimovic has achieved remarkable levels since joining Milan in 2020 from Los Angeles Galaxy. Despite his remarkable achievements in the European national championships with Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus, Inter and Milan in Italy, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, France, he did not win the Champions League and was satisfied with the European League with Manchester United.

Comment on this: I think about it from two perspectives, winning it is great, and not winning it won’t change me as a player… The best player doesn’t win everything.”

The best scorer in the history of Sweden is trying to lead the Scandinavian country to the World Cup Qatar 2022, after its victory over the Czech Republic after the extension 1-0, to meet Poland next Tuesday.

Zlatan, who missed the Czech match due to suspension, admitted a few days ago that the idea of ​​stopping playing was causing him a kind of “panic”: “I have this fear, what will happen after my retirement? I know very well that there are many possibilities available to me and that I will get a lot of offers. But The kind of adrenaline I feel on the pitch I wouldn’t feel anywhere else.”

“That’s why I’m kind of terrified,” said the fast-car lover who grew up in Malmö. I want to continue as much as possible and have fun.”

Ibra admitted before the match against the Czech Republic that if Sweden qualified to face Poland, he would not be able to play for 90 minutes.

In his interview with Wifa, “Sultan” talked about his childhood, “I grew up in Malmö in a small area called Rosengard. I stayed there until seventeen. I was active during my adolescence. People describe (the area) as a ghetto. For me it was a paradise. I had friends, we were having fun And we play. Football makes people happy. Football is free, I just needed some shoes. Even without shoes you can play football. Then things started to get better.”

The 1.95-tall acrobatic goalscorer added, “When I signed my first contract with Malmö, I suddenly got paid for a hobby I love. Money didn’t make me happy, but it got easier. Instead of walking long distances, stealing bikes, which is not good but we are all of us. We do stupid things, I have a driver’s license and can buy a car.”

And about his childhood role models, he added that his father was pushing him to watch the American boxer Muhammad Ali, and considered that the best player in the history of football is the Brazilian “phenomenon” Ronaldo, “he did things that everyone dreamed of imitating and no one before him did.”

The sharp-tongued added, “I will remain the same person no matter what happens to me – success, money, fame. I will not change whether you love me or not. I was not born into this world to convince people to love me.”