During the dinner, Zlatan thanked the guests in his own way: “You make me excited, usually I give gifts …”

The depth of the character Zlatan Ibrahimovic can also be seen from the fact that two days have passed since the surprise party organized for him in Milan by his partner Helena to celebrate Zlatan’s 40th birthday. And the event is still discussing. All the more so after the release of a video in which you can appreciate the speech made by Zlatan to the participants of the party, including many Milan teammates and former teammates such as Pogba, Sirigu, Donnarumma, Verratti and Gattuso.

SURPRISE GIFT – “I’m not used – Zlatan says to the guests – at moments like this, usually I’m the one who gives the gifts … I didn’t treat many of those I see here tonight very well and they came anyway. It means that I did too. something good. I’m excited, thank you all for being here, you make me feel young even though I’m 40. And have fun! “

THE MENU’ – While waiting to return to the field, Ibra allowed himself an evening, which took place at the Hyatt Centric in Milan, which allowed him to celebrate in the company of his closest loved ones (there were also his mother and brother) . There are also rumors about the lavish menu that accompanied the evening. The dinner was based on fish, with dishes conceived by his friend Johnny Micalusi, whose premises, scattered in exclusive locations such as Costa Smeralda, Montecarlo and London (next 25 October will also open a new restaurant in via dei Parioli in Rome), they are half of many sportsmen and jet-set stars.

October 5, 2021 (change October 5, 2021 | 19:57)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.