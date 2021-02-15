“Go do your shit voodoo rituals, donkey. Call your mom and do your shit voodoo rituals,” Zlatan Ibrahimovic told Romelo Lukaku in the first leg of the Italian Cup and the heavyweights of the Milanese teams finished face to face, about to fall apart.

That head-to-head, with crossed accusations had such repercussion that, within hours of a new crossing between Inter and Milan, a mural artist portrayed the crossing between the Milanese strikers a few meters from the San Ciro. Right, the stadium where this Sunday the Madonnina classic will take place between the leader, Inter, who has just stolen first place from Milan in Serie A.

The mural, the photo and Saint Ciro behind (efe).

Less than a month after that fight at the end of the first half, the two tanks will meet again the faces of a decisive match, with Inter pointer with 50 points and Milan to one, after the surprise loss of the weekend against Spezia.

An Inter fan caresses his scorer (efe).

And the week began in a colorful way, with an impressive mural in one of the corners located in front of the stadium where the two giants of Milan play.

The close-up of the mural (afp).

With 16 goals in 21 games, the Belgian is the great figure of Inter, Lautaro Martínez’s stellar attacking partner. And they will arrive rested on Sunday, since as they were fourth in their group in the Champions League, they do not have a game until the derby.

The Swede, meanwhile, will have an important commitment this Thursday with his MIlan (14 goals in 12 games in the local tournament): he will play against Estrella Roja de Belgrano for the Europa League.

LUKAKU VS. ZLATAN, FACE TO FACE