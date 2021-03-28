Although it seems strange, the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the Swedish National Team gave the national team a new air. It is that, despite his 39 years, the former Manchester and Inter Milan shows incredible athletic ability for his age. And his objective is clear: to play the next World Cup in Qatar and put a bow on his career.

The Milan striker returned to the team after five years, but before he had to settle his differences with the Swedish coach, Janne Anderson. Zlatan had left the National Team before the World Cup in Russia and, when he wanted to return with the classification in his pocket, the team members decided that they would continue without him.

Everyone embraces Ibra, after his luxury assistance.

With the scores at zero, Zlatan played his first match on the first date of Group B of the qualifiers towards Qatar 2022. It was 1-0 against Georgia and the Swede put the pass that ended in a goal.

“It was like the first game I played with the national team. It tickled my stomach, it gave me goose bumps. I was not nervous, I was motivated,” said after the game the crack who in the previous days had sentenced his I return like this: “God returns.”

And today in the European night, before Kosovo, Ibra returned to do his thing. At eleven minutes, the Swedish team moved the ball around the attack front until, after a rebound, the ball was left for Zlatan in an uncomfortable position that he solved with a cue. The Kosovar goalkeeper was left paying after a bad start and Augustinsson had only to push her. 1-0.

What followed was a quiet victory for the Swedes who won 3-0 with goals from Isak, 35 in the first half, and Larsson from a penalty who put up final figures. Zlatan left the field with 25 minutes remaining in the game.

The return of Ibrahimovic to play with the shirt of his country started in the best way. Six out of six and leadership of Group B. They are followed by Spain with 4 points, Greece with 1 and Georgia and Kosovo which close without points