This Sunday, the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his retirement from football official, after a successful career that led him to play in the most important leagues in Europe as The league, A series, Premier League, league 1 and eredivisieraising several titles in his wake with his great scoring nose.
The 41-year-old striker decided to step aside, but he leaves us great phrases to frame, which he launched during his long career, recalling that the one that emerged in Malmo He always gave something to talk about thanks to his enormous ego.
Here we leave you ten iconic phrases from Zlatan to remember him:
Ibra had a brief stint at Barcelona, where he arrived at his best moment and was under the orders of Pep GuardiolaHowever, it did not finish coupling due to the provisions of the strategist. He did not keep anything quiet and gave him everything for wasting it in his culé stage.
After being left out of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil at the hands of Portugal de Cristiano Ronaldo In an epic match, Zlatan did not hesitate to send this phrase that will remain for eternity, since a World Cup without Zlatan is not a World Cup.
This was the way in which the Swede responded when asked about his continuity at PSG, a club in which he scored 156 goals in 180 games, as well as winning four Ligue 1, three Super Cups, three League Cups and two Cups. from France.
The response of the Swedish striker when asked about his relationship with the media due to his constant attitudes. He once again made it known to the media that he was more important.
Due to his unique style of play, his powerful physique and his refined technique, Ibra was an extremely complete player. He has always been a difficult player to stop and he himself declared what was the only way to stop him.
The ex Manchester Utd could never win Golden Ball because he had the bad luck of coinciding in the time of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the Argentine Lionel Messias well as previously in that of the Brazilians Ronaldinho and kaka. All of them prevented Zlatan from being recognized as the best player in the world, but for him that was not decisive.
The ex of AC Milan He practiced taekwondo during his youth and sometimes incorporated movements from this sport into soccer. If he had not become a footballer, the Swede was clear that he would have succeeded in taekwondo.
Before doing your story with the psg in France, Zlatan mentioned this upon his arrival at the league 1 in 2012.
Once, the network breaker was asked about the anniversary gift he would give his wife, Helena Segerthrowing this phrase to let him know how lucky his partner was to have him.
After breaking the MLS with The Los Angeles Galaxy In a year of converting 53 goals and 15 assists in 58 games, the Swede told the Americans that they could go back to their old life with the King of Sports.
