One of the best active players in the world is Zlatan Ibrahimovic. At 40 years of age, the Swede continues to waste talent, now with the AC Milanwhere he has won the affection of the fans.
Throughout his football career, ‘Ibracadabra’ has always given people something to talk about. On several occasions he has been seen involved in the eye of the hurricane due to his controversial statements, and this time was no exception, since in an interview he stated that he has been ‘the best of the mls‘.
“I’m very happy. I’m very grateful to MLS because they gave me the opportunity to feel alive. But the problem was that I was still too alive. So I was too good for the whole competition. That’s what I showed. I’m the best that has played in the MLS and that’s not to have an ego or try to show off now. That’s true,” he said for ESPN.
Likewise, the soccer player mentioned that having been in Major League Soccer helped him to recover one hundred percent from his injury, since he gave his best and enjoyed it at all times.
“And I think (playing in MLS) was the best way to come back after my injury. I was in the best condition of my life. And I’m very proud to have played for MLS because they used to tell me that the stadiums are empty when you play. in that. There were no empty stadiums when I played. There was even overbooking, so I can’t complain and I’m very happy to have been there.”
Finally, when questioned if he would one day return to the American competition, he mentioned that one never knows what could happen, to show what ‘real football’ is.
“You never know, maybe one day I’ll be back,” he said. “So to show them how, to remind them what real football is. That’s how it was for two years. They got to see what real football is and I think they’ll never see anything like that before. Maybe I’ll go back and have my own club, I never will.” you know,” he said.
