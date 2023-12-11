Milan, Ibra's return and Pioli's increasingly uncertain future

Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to Milan, this time they are no longer just rumors. The club's official announcement is expected today, on the eve of a key match for the Rossoneri season. Corriere della Sera writes it. The team of Pegsin fact, in the away match to Newcastle he plays a lot, to continue his journey Champions League Milan must not only WIN but also hope that in the other comparison the Borussia Dortmund beat the PSG. There has been a lot of talk about it in the last few days and now the Rossoneri club and the former Swedish champion are ready to make the agreement official. Ibrahimovic will be some sort of right-hand man of Gerry Cardinale, consultant of society Red Bird.

Waiting to understand what tasks and how it might impact on the progress of the team and on the appeal of the club in general, it is fair to highlight that it is the second return of Ibrahimovic in the Rossoneri. The first, in December 2019, coincided with Milan's return to great levels and at the end of the month exactly four years will have passed. It comes at a decisive moment, just in case failure to pass the turn in the Rossoneri's Champions League, in fact, Stefano may no longer be on the bench Pegs. The coach's future depends on the match against Newcastle and the decisions that the club will make on technical guide.

