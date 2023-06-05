This Sunday the footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic decided to put an end to his career. At 41 years of age, the forward born in Malmo, Sweden, hung up his boots after more than 20 years of football career.
His last club was Milan where he signed in 2019 and was until 2023 defending the colors of the Italian club.
Today at 90min we present you the detailed statistics throughout the career of ‘Ibracadabra’.
Statistics of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his career
How many games, goals and assists did Zlatan get in his career?
The Swede played a total of 827 matches played, scoring 496 goals and cooperating with 204 assists.
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
827
|
496
|
204
The Swedish forward played in 9 teams throughout his career. Without a doubt, where he shone the most was at PSG, where he was from 2012 to 2016.
|
CLUB
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
psg
|
180
|
156
|
61
|
MILAN
|
163
|
93
|
35
|
INTER DE MILAN
|
117
|
66
|
30
|
ajax
|
110
|
48
|
17
|
JUVENTUS
|
92
|
26
|
twenty
|
THE GALAXY
|
58
|
53
|
fifteen
|
MANCHESTER UNITED
|
53
|
29
|
10
|
BARCELONA
|
46
|
22
|
13
|
MALMOE
|
8
|
3
|
3
Without a doubt, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the maximum referent of the selection of Swedenwhere he played a total of 122 games, scoring 62 goals.
|
QUALIFICATION
|
YEAR
|
eredivisie
|
2001-02
|
Netherlands Cup
|
2001-02
|
Netherlands Super Cup
|
2002
|
eredivisie
|
2003-04
|
QUALIFICATION
|
YEAR
|
Italian Super Cup
|
2006
|
A series
|
2006-07
|
A series
|
2007-08
|
Italian Super Cup
|
2008
|
A series
|
2008-09
|
QUALIFICATION
|
YEAR
|
Spain Supercup
|
2009
|
Spanish league
|
2009-10
|
Spain Supercup
|
2010
|
QUALIFICATION
|
YEAR
|
A series
|
2010-11
|
Italian Super Cup
|
2011
|
QUALIFICATION
|
YEAR
|
league 1
|
2012-13
|
French Super Cup
|
2013
|
French League Cup
|
2013-14
|
league 1
|
2013-14
|
French Super Cup
|
2014
|
French League Cup
|
2014-15
|
league 1
|
2014-15
|
French Cup
|
2014-15
|
French Super Cup
|
2015
|
league 1
|
2015-16
|
French League Cup
|
2015-16
|
French Cup
|
2015-16
|
TITLES
|
YEAR
|
Community Shield
|
2016
|
england league cup
|
2016-17
In his last spell with Milan, the Swedish striker won the league title.
|
QUALIFICATION
|
YEAR
|
A series
|
2021-22
|
QUALIFICATION
|
CLUB
|
COUNTRY
|
YEAR
|
UEFA Super Cup
|
Barcelona
|
Spain
|
2009
|
Club World Cup
|
Barcelona
|
Spain
|
2009
|
UEFA Europa League
|
Manchester Utd
|
England
|
2016-17
Undoubtedly, the best goal in Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s career was achieved with the Swedish national team in 2012, in a game against England. The player took advantage of a loose ball to shoot a mid-distance Chilean kick, scoring a great goal.
In Major League Soccer he also did his thing and showed his developed eye for goals, by achieving a true work of art.
#Zlatan #Ibrahimovic #retired #statistics #career
Leave a Reply