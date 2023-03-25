Saturday, March 25, 2023
Zlatan Ibrahimovic never tires of breaking records: this is the most recent

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Zlatan Ibrahimovic never tires of breaking records: this is the most recent


The striker returned to the Swedish National Team after a 14-month absence due to injury.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels like the father of the rest of the squad of the Swedish National Team, to which he returned after more than a year of absence due to injury.

“I’ve been out for 14 months in which I only suffered. Now I’m back and I feel good. I play with joy and without pain. We’ll see how long it lasts, but it’s fun to be here. I feel like the father of this team,” he declared. Zlatan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic became this Friday the oldest player to play a match in the qualifying phase for the Eurocup, when he came into play in the 73rd minute of the duel of his country, Sweden, against Belgium, this Friday in Solna (periphery from Stockholm).

Zlatan broke a mark of the historic Dino Zoff

The attacker is 41 years, five months and 21 days old. It improves the previous record, which since May 29, 1983 was held by the legendary Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff (41 years, three months and one day).

‘Ibra’, out in the first months of the season due to recovery after an operation, reappeared in February and last weekend became the oldest player to score in the Italian Serie A, for his team AC Milan .

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in his first years with the National Team.

Photo:

Eph. WEATHER Archive

This week he declared that he aspired to play Eurocopa-2024 in Germany. He would then be 42 years old and if he succeeded he would become the oldest player to play in the final phase of the European continental tournament.

The current longevity record is held by the Hungarian goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly, who played in Euro 2016 at the age of 40.

SPORTS
with AFP

More sports news

