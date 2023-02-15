Zlatan Ibrahimovic He has always been recognized as a tough, unbreakable guy with strong words. However, the more human and sensitive side of him came to light.

Zlatan, one of the most recognized soccer players in the world, current Milan player in Italy, broke down in a video that went viral, due to the health of one of his great friends.

The story goes back to his beginnings as a great professional, when Zlatan was at PSV and there he met thijs slegerswho at the time was press officer for the club in the Netherlands.

Zlatan broke

Zlatan has been distinguished as the best Swedish footballer on 12 occasions.

The Dutch journalist has been fighting acute leukemia since 2020 and is currently in the terminal phase of the disease.

During the ESPN broadcast, the Swedish striker was asked to remember how he met Thijs. “If I remember? Of course I remember, he was the only friend he had in the Netherlands. He was lost, he was young, he was confused and he had no one. This journalist appeared out of nowhere and approached me and at that moment the journalists were not my friends. They were the opposite, my enemies. We went to dinner, let’s say lunch, and the next day we were already great friends,” recalled the Swede.

Zlatan cries for a friend

Slegers takes advantage of the last weeks of her life to tell the world about her personal struggle and to be an example for people who suffer from the disease.

“We played tennis, he helped me a lot, he gave me all the support I needed. That was the first step in my career and I even wrote about him in my book, I was always very grateful for everything and we still keep in touch. He went straight in in my heart from the first moment. Thijs, I just want to say that I love you very much my friend, “added Zlatan, who at that moment could not hold back the tears.

The journalist wants to send a message about the importance of stem cell and blood donations. His campaign recruited approximately 10,000 new volunteers.

Slegers’ situation has shocked the world of football. In PSV’s recent win over Groningen 6-0, the stadium paid tribute to him.

SPORTS

More sports news