Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic he is recovering from surgery to try to return in the middle of the new season in Serie A with Milan, whom he helped win its first league title after 11 years without it.

Zlatan did not have much continuity last season, due to his left knee problems. He played 23 games in Serie A, 11 of them as a starter. However, he managed eight goals that were important in the campaign towards the title.

Aware of the problems caused by his injury, the Swede underwent surgery in May of this year and would hardly be back on the courts at the end of this year.

AC Milan Champion of the Italian league, after eleven years.

Zlatan’s suffering due to his knee injury

In an interview with Sky Sports, Ibrahimovic revealed that he had been suffering a lot from his injury and why he made the decision to have surgery.

“For the last six months I played without an anterior cruciate ligament in my left knee. My knee has been swollen for six months. I was only able to train with the team ten times in the last six months. I have had more than 20 injections in six months. I have emptied the knee once a week for six months. Painkillers every day for six months. I hardly slept for six months because of the pain. I had never suffered so much on and off the field,” he revealed.

While the club announced that Zlatan had renewed his contract until mid-2023, the player published a shocking image on his social networks, in which he shows how his legs are today.

Despite the inactivity, Zlatan is still fully muscular and does not stop in his process to return to the courts. The image is only accompanied by the word “Limitless” (without limits) and the tag #11weeksafter (11 weeks later, the time that has passed since the knee surgery).

The league title with Milan adds to those that Zlatan has already won with Ajax, Inter, Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. After almost two years at the club, he now aspires to win the title he is missing, the Champions League.

