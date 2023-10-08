Every year for Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s birthday, fans’ eyes are focused on his social media channels as the former AC Milan striker always treats himself to a supercar to celebrate his special day in the best possible way. In recent years it has almost always been about Ferrari, with the former Swedish footballer showing a great passion for the Cavallino jewels and also for the 42 years Zlatan wanted to confirm this trend, adding to the collection that rests in his garage l Maranello’s latest arrival, the Ferrari Purosangue.

From Ferrari Purosangue to the other Reds

The high-wheeled model of the Cavallino was announced with a photo of the interior, with dark red leather upholstery that goes very well with the elegant finishes of this first four-seater, five-door Ferrari. However, the Purosangue is only the last of the Reds chosen by Ibrahimovic as a birthday present.

Zlatan’s Icons

Going back in time, for his forty-first birthday, the Swede announced the purchase of a Daytona SP3, the latest addition to the Icona range, with the former footballer who already owned a Monza SP2 thus justifying the purchase of this third model which effectively places him among the group of lucky and wealthy customers who have access to this exclusive Cavallino program.

The 1,000 HP Ferrari

Scrolling through the album of memories or rather the Swede’s Instagram posts, we then notice how Zlatan we almost didn’t miss an appointment with the latest arrivals from Maranello: for his 40th birthday, Ibra himself had given himself an SF90 Stradale, a plug hybrid supercar -in with a powertrain capable of delivering a total power of 1,000 HP thanks to the combination of a V8 engine and three electric motors. The list would still be long, with Zlatan who can also count on a Monza SP1, a Ferrari LaFerrari as well as several Porsches in his garage.