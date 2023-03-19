with videoZlatan Ibrahimovic is the oldest goalscorer ever in Serie A. The Swedish striker of AC Milan used a penalty kick against Udinese. In doing so, he replaces Alessandro Costacurta as the oldest goalscorer ever in Serie A. Ibrahimovic is 41 years and 166 days old.



Sports editorial



Mar 18 2023

Costacurta, who played most of his career for AC Milan, was 41 years and 25 days old when he scored on May 19, 2007. Remarkably enough, the defender also did that from a penalty against Udinese. Ibrahimovic’s goal was his first since January 2022.

Ibrahimovic recently made his comeback after a serious knee injury. The former Ajax player had a starting place against Udinese for the first time this season and also wore the captain's armband. Shortly before half-time, Ibrahimovic initially missed a penalty kick, but he was allowed to restart because a player from Udinese had come in too early. He then outwitted goalkeeper Marco Silvestri. That was the equalizer (1-1). Udinese coach Andrea Sottil watched Ibrahimovic's goal from the stands: he had been sent off with a red card because he protested strongly when the striker was allowed to take over his missed penalty kick.



In the end, the Swede’s goal was of no avail, as Udinese won 3-1. Ibrahimovic scored just before half-time in the third minute of stoppage time, but Udinese made it 2-1 in the fifth minute of the same stoppage time via Beto. After the break it was the Dutchman Kingsley Ehizibue, former player of PEC Zwolle, who closed the game with the 3-1. Marvin Zeegelaar also came in for Udinese.

Due to the defeat of AC Milan, Ibrahimovic and associates are now fourth in Serie A with 48 points, twenty less than leader Napoli, but only two and one less than number two Internazionale and number three Lazio. AS Roma follows in fifth place with one point less than AC Milan. Atalanta Bergamo is three points behind AC Milan in sixth place. The battle for the Champions League tickets is therefore unprecedentedly exciting in Italy.

