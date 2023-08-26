The Saudi Youth Club had sent an official letter to Zamalek to contract with Zizou, before Mortada Mansour, the former president of the White Castle, published a picture of the offer on his social media accounts and declared his strong rejection.

For his part, “Zizou” is suffering on the financial level within the Zamalek club, as he has not received his dues for several months, which prompted him to search for an external offer to compensate for his financial losses.

hard mission

The temporary tripartite committee to lead the Zamalek club, which includes Hassan Musa, Ahmed Fouad Al-Watan, and Ayman Abdel-Moneim, faces a difficult task in order to preserve “Zizou” until the end of the current transfer period and hand over the team to the next elected council without deficiency.

The Tripartite Committee resorted to the beloved symbols of the Zamalek club and some former players in order to help them persuade the player to stay and reject tempting foreign offers.

Tariq Al-Sayed, the former star of the team, said in televised statements: “I agreed with Hussein Labib, the former interim president of Zamalek, to solve the Zizou crisis, and we have already started negotiating and talking with the player.”

Al-Sayed added, “I called Labib and informed him that Zizou is about to leave, and we have to convince him to stay. The former president of the club did not delay to start high-level contacts to provide a large part of the player’s financial dues.”

Tariq Al-Sayed indicated that Labib had already succeeded in giving Zizou part of his overdue dues, and he spoke with the player and his father in order to present them with the club’s plan in the coming period, and reassure them of stability and obtaining dues on time without delay again.

tempting offer

The Saudi Youth Club had offered Zizou a salary of $10 million over 3 seasons, which is the contract period between the two parties.

Zizou tried to obtain the approval of his club, but the previous administration that submitted its resignation rejected the whole matter, and the player relied on the current temporary tripartite committee to approve the decision to sell him.

On the other hand, the efforts of Hussein Labib, the candidate for the presidency of the club in the upcoming elections, continue in order to preserve the player and try to make him reject foreign offers.

It is noteworthy that “Zizou” succeeded in winning the award for the best right wing in the Egyptian League, through a public vote on social media platforms through the Egyptian League Clubs Association.