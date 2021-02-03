Gestural language is definitive in elite football. The face is the mirror of the soul, as the wise Spanish proverb says. If something big has Zidane, apart from 11 imperial titles won with the Madrid and the three Champions followed that hardly anyone will match, is that he knows how to rescue the morale of the troops with a smile that seems to be taken from a colony advertisement. The smile of a seducer, of the man who came to have the entire locker room eating from his hand in the search for perfection and greatness without failing once on the big dates.

For that reason, the sad absence of Zizou these ten days has been noticed. I know with Bettoni we beat in Vitoria and that the man has been very correct in the press rooms playing Zinedine, but charisma and leadership cannot be bought at the Sunday market. Zidane has had a bad time, but his quarantine at home has helped him to reflect and turn around the mistakes he knows he has made.

The good thing about the French is that he does not need to hold on to a bench that he already abandoned in his maximum moment of glory (with the 13th freshly cooked in Kiev). His objective now is to rescue the illusion of a group that needs to feel important again. The Champions League is a good burning nail. Zizou, smile again, s’il vous plait.