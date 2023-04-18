Ziyech, 30, said in an interview with the Dutch magazine “Vogue” that he was not used to photo sessions, “I don’t like the lights very much, but I prefer to spend my time and energy doing other things. My focus is now on sports.”

Speaking about the World Cup achievement, Ziyash confirmed that a major step had already been made, but at the same time he spoke of disappointment, referring to the exclusion against France in the semi-finals. “We were among the four finalists, and we were very close, but we did not do it and we did not We qualify.”

When asked about whether the feeling of sadness prevailed after the loss in the semi-finals, Ziyash clarified that it did not mean sadness specifically, but rather a great disappointment, even if those outside the field viewed the matter as an unprecedented achievement and were happy with that, “those who were in The stadium, everything for them is to win, and we didn’t win.”

The Chelsea player touched on the impressive scenes that gathered the Moroccan national team players with their mothers, saying that those pictures were among the most beautiful things he had seen in his life.

Speaking about his mother not going to Qatar in order to follow the matches of the Moroccan national team, Ziyash explained that she did not do so, because she is somewhat advanced in age, while he was afraid that she would get sick during her attendance at the encouragement, and this matter made him keen not to come. Stay with me longer.”

When asked, “Is your mother proud of you?”, Ziyech replied, “Yes, I think she is proud, but you don’t always show it. And because I don’t see her much anymore,” he said that he used to visit two mothers two or three times a week when he was playing in the ranks. Ajax Amsterdam.

He explained that he makes calls to his mother on a daily basis, as they talk about sports, life, and the various things that go on between a mother and her son.

The magazine asked Ziyech if his mother was pressuring him to marry, and he replied that he receives this question frequently, “You know how things are in this matter with Moroccan mothers.”

And Ziyash added that his mother is a humble woman, and she clings to living in her old home in the Netherlands, where she gave birth to her children, and where her husband passed away. “She prefers that her son help other people.

Ziyech is known to donate prizes and compensation, but the magazine says that he does not prefer to talk about this matter. “If I am helping, I want it to remain in secret. When it becomes public, doing good loses its value.”