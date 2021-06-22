According to Gianluca di Marzo, AC Milan would have aimed Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea to replace the departing Calhanoglu

Milan have decided not to get involved in long negotiations and to put the players in a position of strength when it comes to signings. Sports director Paolo Maldini has already said goodbye to Gigio Donnarumma, who was flying to Paris Saint Germain with a double-digit salary, and will probably say goodbye to Hakan Calhanoglu. The Turk expiring with Milan has not found an agreement for the renewal and will move to Inter, where he will receive a salary of 4.5 million euros in the first year which will then become 5 million starting from the second.

The most eligible to replace the attacking midfielder directed to the other side of the Naviglio seems to be the 28-year-old Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea. The confirmation came from Gianluca Di Marzio, Sky Sports market expert. The Rossoneri are betting on the fact that the player is about to expire in June and on the excellent relations with the Blues with the closure of Tomori’s definitive transfer to Milan.

Ziyech Milan: everything you need to know about Calhanoglu’s replacement

Ziyech is a left-handed attacking midfielder who can also move to the right if necessary. Equipped with great technique, he finds dribbling easily to return to the center of the field and try the shot. Ziyech this season has played 33 matches between Premier League and Champions League seasoned by 4 goals and 3 assists.

“Now Milan will evaluate the redundancies of other big clubs: the Ziyech of Chelsea, who today maybe asks for the money and in 20 days gives you the okay for the loan and that maybe in a month and a half will pay you part of the salary; – said Di Marzio – PSG’s Rafinha … all these players who find it hard to play in their clubs and who may not arrive immediately in more favorable conditions. There is not a player that Milan has envied: he will be evaluated without haste the right attacking midfielder for Stefano Pioli “.