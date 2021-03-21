Thomas Tuchel arrived at Chelsea, looked at the locker room, started the engine and now there is no one to stop him. It’s hard to even remember what this team was like before they arrived. Lampard is back on the canvas of past legends that graces Stamford Bridge, for as a coach he has shown that he is not capable of bringing out the best of a group that has spent more than 250 million euros this summer and that, since its departure, accumulate 13 games without knowing defeat. They weren’t as bad as many seemed, and even Ziyech, who seemed to have the starting doors half ajar, today from the bench he rounded off a great week with a goal.

Today, in front of a Sheffield United wounded in pride after the departure of Chris Wilder, Londoners made it to the FA Cup semi-finals, where Southampton, Manchester City and the winner of United – Leicester are already waiting for you, with a game with less lights than usual, but with a new victory and a clean sheet, after all.

The blues also took the lead on the scoreboard at the minute 24 after a rather bland first half in which only Chilwell’s shot, which bounced off Norwood, was able to move the score. And there were not many more chances for them, although in the second half the Blades were able to take the game into extra time. Tuchel, aware of what lies ahead for the next two months, rotated to code names like Mendy, Marcos Alonso, Kanté or even Ziyech, who had been a starter in the last two games and key in the elimination of Atlético de Madrid.